6 kids taken to hospital after generator found running inside Prince George's County home

Authorities say eight people, including six pediatric patients, were transported to the hospital after a call to check on a carbon monoxide leak lead them to a home with a generator running inside.

Officials say the call was received around 2:19 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fable Street in the Capital Heights area of Prince George’s County.

The six pediatric patients and two adults were transported with what officials called non-life-threatening symptoms. Officials say one adult refused transport.

Carbon monoxide can accumulate to dangerous levels if machines like generators are improperly ventilated. The investigation into the incident is still under investigation.