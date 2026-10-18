6 injured after shootings near Howard University during homecoming weekend

The Brief Six people were hospitalized after two separate late-night shootings occurred near Howard University in D.C. over homecoming weekend. The first shooting left five victims injured, while a second shooting minutes later injured one person. Suspects are currently at large, and it is not yet known if any students were involved.



D.C. police are investigating two separate late-night shootings near Howard University that left a total of six people hospitalized during the school's homecoming weekend.

The shootings prompted campus-wide alerts and an ongoing search for suspects.

What we know:

Just minutes before 11:20 p.m. Saturday, gunfire erupted on Sherman Avenue near the university. Five victims were injured in the incident and rushed to a local hospital.

The shooting triggered immediate safety alerts from campus police, though it remains unclear at this time if any Howard University students were involved.

Shortly after, at about 11:20 p.m., a second, separate shooting took place on Georgia Avenue, between Florida Avenue and 7th Street NW. One person was injured in that incident.

Authorities stated that this second shooting does not appear to be directly tied to Howard University.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any details about the victims of both shootings, or any possible suspect descriptions.

A motive for the shootings, and if they are connected, is still unknown.

What's next:

A search for the suspects in both incidents remains underway. Police are urging motorists to avoid the affected areas while officers continue their investigations.