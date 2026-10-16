Virginia mom advocates for teen seatbelt safety after death of her son

The Brief Virginia mom, Christy King is spreading the word about seatbelt safety. King's son, Christopher, died in a car crash in 2020. Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday.



A Virginia mom is spreading the word about seatbelt safety ahead of Teen Driver Safety Week, which starts Sunday.

The backstory:

Christy King lost her son, Christopher, in a car crash in 2020. It was just weeks after Christopher had graduated from high school.

Ever since, Christy has made it her mission to make sure other parents don't have to suffer the same fate.

"Every time I talk about it, you know, it’s a knife in my heart," Christy told FOX 5. "But just knowing that one kid is saved, that their life is, they’re still with us, their parent doesn’t have to go through that, that’s why we do it."

What's now called the Christopher King Foundation has done a lot.

Christy advocated for Virginia legislators to pass a law requiring all vehicle occupants, regardless of where they’re sitting in a car, to buckle up. This was extremely important to her because Christopher was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was sitting in the backseat of a convertible. He did not make it, whereas the other three occupants of the car, who were wearing their seatbelts, survived.

After Christy fought for the change for years, what supporters refer to as the Christopher King Law passed a little more than a year ago.

What we know:

Now, ahead of Teen Driver Safety Week, Christy continues spreading her message – and she’s focused on parents.

As part of that, she’s urging moms and dads to create a non-negotiable household rule mandating that the vehicle doesn’t leave park until everyone’s buckled. She’s also asking parents to follow the rule themselves.

"The really important thing is for parents to realize that your kids are watching you," she explained. "From the day they are born, you are their example. You are their heroes. So please, wear your seatbelt every time that you get in the car, put your cellphone down because we know distracted driving is an epidemic now, and model those good driving behaviors."

Christy has also hit the road, spreading the message at dozens of schools, in front of thousands of kids, all over Virginia.