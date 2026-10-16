Suspect wanted for multiple sexual abuse offenses on the National Mall

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The Brief A suspect is wanted for at least two sexual abuse offenses on the National Mall. Police said two victims were jogging when the suspect grabbed them on the behind. The reported incidents took place on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.



U.S. Park police are asking for the community's help to identify a suspect involved in multiple sexual abuse offenses on D.C.'s National Mall.

Officers said the incidents took place on the morning of October 13 in the 1400 block of Madison Drive, Northwest.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault around 9 a.m. Nearly an hour later, another victim reported a similar incident in the same area and provided a similar suspect description as the first victim, police said.

Each of the victims was jogging between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the suspect approached and grabbed them on the behind, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call U.S. Park Police at 202-379-4877 or email uspp_tipline@nps.gov.