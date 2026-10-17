No Kings rallies draw crowds in major US cities ahead of midterms

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The Brief Hundreds of No Kings rallies took place on Saturday, Oct. 17, in cities across the U.S. The rallies were aimed at getting Americans out to vote early in the midterm elections. The general election is on Nov. 3.



Rallies organized by the No Kings network opposed to President Donald Trump were held Saturday in cities and communities across the U.S., with an aim of getting people out to vote early in the midterm elections.

Big picture view:

The hundreds of planned events were billed as nonpartisan, though they sought to build on nearly two years’ worth of No Kings marches and demonstrations by people upset with Trump’s presidency.

A band entertained what appeared to be a few hundred people in caps and coats at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Despite the chilly weather, many in the crowd danced to the tunes. "VOTE EARLY" and "HANDS OFF MY VOTE!" were among the many signs held aloft.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: Thousands of people in New York City and the Tri-State area attend 'No Kings' protests against President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The 'No Kings: VoteFest NYC' rally takes place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

At an Atlanta rally, City Councilman Michael Julian Bond told the crowd to urge others to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

"The Constitution gives you one power, right? That is the power to vote. Are you gonna use that power?" he said.

"You don’t see Superman giving up his power," Bond continued. "You don’t see Black Panther giving up his power. You don’t see Wonder Woman giving up her magic lasso. So why would you give up your right, your power, your obligation to vote? Be a super hero, use your power. Go to the polls and vote."

The backstory:

Trump has long been suspicious of mail voting and has claimed without evidence that voting fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

His administration sued California election officials Thursday, asking a judge to bar the state from counting mail-in ballots for the midterm elections from people whom the federal government has identified as "likely" noncitizens until their immigration status can be confirmed.

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On Friday the Justice Department warned that local officials who process and tabulate ballots submitted by suspected noncitizen voters are putting themselves at risk of criminal investigation and potential prosecution.

Earlier that day Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla of California, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Dick Durbin of Illinois wrote to Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding that the Justice Department commit to not seizing ballots or other election materials before the midterm elections are certified.