8-year-old boy dies months after Prince William County sledding accident

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The Brief An 8-year-old boy died nearly 10 months after a sledding accident in Prince William County. Zyan spent nearly eight months in hospitals and health care centers before he was deemed stable enough to return home on Oct. 1. His family said he died on Oct. 11 after getting a lung infection that led to sepsis.



An 8-year-old boy has died months after suffering severe head trauma in a sledding accident in Prince William County, his family announced.

What we know:

On January 26, Zyan, then seven years old, was enjoying a snow day sledding with his sister, aunt and uncle near SplashDown Waterpark on Ben Lomond Park Drive in Manassas. The outing turned tragic when he collided with a tank, leaving a metal rod lodged in the left side of his head. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Over the following eight months, Zyan’s family documented his medical journey through an online fundraiser, sharing details about the months spent in intensive care units, emergency rooms, and a neurological rehabilitation center in Baltimore. During his recovery journey, Zyan's family celebrated his eighth birthday and shared moments of progress despite repeated medical setbacks.

His family said Zyan eventually began standing with assistance, regained more head and limb movement and became vocal again with the help of a speaking valve.

"These may seem like small victories to others, but to us, they are answered prayers and incredible milestones worth celebrating," his family wrote during his recovery. "Every step forward gives us more hope."

After eight months of hospital stays, Zyan was finally deemed stable enough to return home on October 1.

However, shortly after returning home, Zyan suffered a lung infection that led to sepsis and weakened his heart. He died in the hospital on October 11, according to his family.