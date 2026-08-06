Contentions continue surrounding Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Contentions continue surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as the case over alleged vandalism remains unsettled, even after charges were dropped against the former Olympian once accused of damaging the landmark.

The Brief Contentions continue surrounding the Reflecting Pool. Pool remains fenced off for repairs. Charges dismissed but legal drama continues.



The pool remains fenced off Thursday, with a second attempt underway to prep the surface for repairs. But the legal drama over the alleged vandalism still continues for both sides.

RELATED: Trump slams Pirro for dropping DC Reflecting Pool charges

What we know:

Former Olympian David Hearn looked relieved walking out of court after U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro moved to dismiss the indictment against him.

In a 20‑page filing, Pirro said newly produced Interior Department evidence showed Hearn was not responsible for damage to the pool’s lining. Her office attributed the damage instead to a botched installation by a contractor and "the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration" in the weeks surrounding July 4, as directed by President Donald Trump.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the charges were dismissed "with prejudice," meaning the government could try to re‑indict in the future. Hearn’s lawyers are now asking the judge to dismiss "without prejudice" and end the saga once and for all.

Hearn has said he was on a bike ride June 19 when he reached in to examine the pool’s newly peeled coating and briefly touched a chunk attached to the side of the pool before obeying a park worker who told him to let go.

RELATED: Ex-Olympian looks for full dismissal in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case

Pirro has been publicly criticized by President Trump for dropping the charges. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to discuss internal Justice Department conversations related to the case, acknowledging Trump has "every right to be extraordinarily frustrated with damage done to our national monuments in this city and elsewhere" while also praising Pirro for what he called "an unprecedented effort" to improve safety in the nation’s capital.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Contentions continue surrounding Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool