6 child sex predators arrested in Loudoun County sting operation, Sheriff's Office says

Six men were arrested in Loudoun County following a week-long sting operation targeting child sex predators.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the six suspects were all attempting to have indecent relations with minors at a location in Loudoun County.

Detectives used a variety of chat and social media platforms to talk to the men throughout the week of April 8, who believed they were communicating with children under the age of 15.



Charges the men now face include the use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, and solicitation of child pornography.

Those arrested include:

Julio Camajuare Cisneros, 66, of Herndon, VACharge: Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offences Involving Children

Rodney Stevens Martin, 62, of Sterling, VACharge: Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offences Involving Children

Kodee Michael Matz, 23, of Herndon, VACharge: Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children

Miguel Angel Ibarra Parada, 36, of Sterling, VACharge: Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children

Yotin Singtong, 39, of Bethesda, MD Charge: Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children Charge: Possession, Reproduction, Distribution, Solicitation, and Facilitation of Child Pornography Charge: Indecent Liberties

George Washington (AKA Donnie Gray Lee), 36, of Mount Vernon, VA Charge: Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children Charge: Attempted Indecent Liberties

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Julio Camajuare Cisneros, 66, of Herndon, VA

"Stopping child predators is a critical part of law enforcement, and I am proud of the outstanding work of our detectives and partners in making these arrests," said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. "Actions like these are extremely disturbing and highlight the need for parents and guardians to actively monitor their children’s use of electronic devices and chat applications."