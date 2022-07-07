56-year-old woman dies after fatal crash in Alexandria

A woman who was struck by an SUV in Alexandria last night succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning, according to police.

Doris Anita McPhail, a 56-year-old Alexandria native, was killed while she walked across Richmond Highway.

Fairfax County police officers responded to the site of the crash at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday where they found Ms. McPhail suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the driver of a 2007 dark green Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Richmond Highway when McPhail crossed the road outside a crosswalk in a dimly lit area.

According to the police report, the driver did not immediately stop to assist McPhail or notify authorities. However, they later called 911 to report they were involved in a crash.

Victim advocates from Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to this case to ensure McPhail’s family receives the appropriate resources and assistance.

Detectives plan to present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible charges.