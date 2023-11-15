50-year-old arrested for stealing UDC police cruiser

The man accused of stealing a police cruiser from the University of the District of Columbia last week has been arrested.

After evading authorities for nearly five days, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department nabbed 50-year-old Donald Gladden on Wednesday.

Police believe Gladden took the UDC cruiser from the campus in the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. The vehicle was located later that night, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The arrest comes one day after the department released surveillance video, which appears to show Gladden parking the cruiser at a Lowe's Home Improvement store, and shopping for paper towels and detergent inside.

Gladen is now facing charges including theft 1 (stolen auto) and theft from motor vehicle.