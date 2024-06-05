50 Cent heads to Capitol Hill alongside Ben Crump

50 Cent and Ben Crump are teaming up to increase minority representation in America’s booming booze industry, according to TMZ.

The television producer/rap star and civil rights attorney is meeting with Congressional leaders in D.C. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Rayburn House Office Building. The pair is hoping to bridge the wealth gap and create more space for Black-owned companies.

TMZ reports Crump saying 50's business skills in his music and TV career are an indication of all the doors he is capable of opening for Black entrepreneurs. 50 owns his own award-winning champagne, Le Chemin du Roi Brut.