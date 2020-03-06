5-year-old among 6 shot in Northeast DC barbershop, police say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 5-year-old boy was among six people shot inside of a barbershop Friday evening in Northeast.
Police say three suspects entered the barbershop in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE at around 6:15 p.m.
DC Police Chief Peter Newsham says 10 people were inside at the time of the shooting. Four men, one woman, and the child, all have non-life-threatening injuries.