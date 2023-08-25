5 Things to Do In Reston

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we are taking a trip to RESTON!

Family fun in northern Virginia, RESTON combines a place to live, work, and play – all about an hour outside of Washington, D.C.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting RESTON it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

RESTON COMMUNITY CENTER

There’s no shortage of ways to get involved at this spot! Get creative and see an art exhibit or some live theater. Maybe you’d rather enroll in a cooking or dance class or some fitness-forward activity. Whatever peaks your interest, this stop has you covered!

TEPHRA INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART

Through contemporary art, come here to see how they promote innovation and creativity in the community. Both adults and children are welcome to enroll in art classes. This spot is sure to bring out the artist in you!

LAKE FAIRFAX PARK

Calling all nature lovers to enjoy boating, fishing, hiking and biking! This spot boasts nearly 500 acres of parkland. Take the family on a camping trip, or a day at the water park. This stop also offers classes, camps, and special events.

LAKE ANNE PLAZA

Experience "living local" at this next stop. Support and spend some time at locally owned businesses. Feeling hungry? Pick from one of the many fine dining restaurants.

RESTON TOWN CENTER

See the iconic mercury fountain while shopping or trying a new restaurant. Attend an event under the open-air glass pavilion make it a self-care day going to shops or sipping on a coffee by the fountain. This dynamic spot offers all forms of fun!

