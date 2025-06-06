5 teens arrested in crash with multiple stolen vehicles

The Brief Five teens, ages 13 to 15, were arrested after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County on Tuesday evening. Police recovered four stolen cars, including a Kia and three Hyundais, at the scene of a crash and subsequent traffic stop. All teens were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and later released to their guardians.



A group of five teens were arrested and four stolen vehicles recovered after a crash in Montgomery County Tuesday evening.

What we know:

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., Montgomey County police responded to the intersection of Heathfield Drive and Parkland Drive after reports of a crash.

Officers found three cars, empty and idling. The cars, one Kia and two Hyundais, were determined to be stolen.

Police at the scene saw a dark colored Kia speed away with multiple people inside. The Kia stopped at Weller Road, where five teens got out of the car.

The Kia was also determined to have been stolen.

The five teens – one 13-year-old, three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

They were released to their guardians.