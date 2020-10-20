5 MS-13 gang members charged in connection with murders, racketeering investigations

Five MS-13 gang members are facing federal charges for their roles in crimes ranging from murder to violent racketeering in Maryland and Virginia.

The Department of Justice identified the suspects as:

- Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, a/k/a “Insolente” and “Trankilo,” age 23, of Landover, Maryland

- Luis Arnoldo Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso” and “Lobo,” age 39, of Arlington, Virginia

- Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, a/k/a “Reaper,” age 38, of Long Branch, New Jersey

- Jairo Arnaldo Jacome, a/k/a “Abuelo,” age 38, of Langley Park, Maryland

- Brayan Alexander Contreras-Avalos, a/k/a “Anonimo,” “Malia,” and “Humilde,” age 20, of Silver Spring, Maryland

According to the DOJ, Jacome was a member and associate of the Langley Park Salvatrucha Clique of MS-13. All other defendants were members and associates of the Sailors Clique of MS-13.

The crimes include hatching a plot to murder members of a rival gang – the 18th Street gang – in Hyattsville, Md.; murdering a person in Germantown, Md. for so-called infractions against MS-13; and traveling to Lynchburg, Va. to murder a victim.

