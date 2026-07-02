5 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in Gaithersburg

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The Brief An early Thursday morning collision involving three passenger vehicles and a school bus occurred in Gaithersburg. Five people were injured and transported to a local hospital. Authorities have not yet confirmed the conditions of the victims or whether any children were aboard the bus at the time of the collision.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus left five people injured early Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to Firstfield and Clopper roads in Gaithersburg for a collision that included three vehicles and a school bus.

Officials say five people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to two vehicles, with little damage seen on the school bus.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any children were onboard the bus at the time. Officials have also yet to release any information about those injured, including their ages and conditions.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.