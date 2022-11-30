5 holiday package theft tips to avoid ruining Christmas
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Most of us will buy something online during the holidays, which means the item will be shipped to your home.
Local police have major concerns with the number of package thefts over the holiday season. They're urging D.C. area residents to be careful and send packages to lock boxes if possible.
To make sure you enjoy your holidays and hold onto your gifts, FOX 5 has rounded up a few more tips to ensure the safety of your packages.
Amazon Key
Amazon Key allows in-garage and car trunk delivery without the need of signing up for Amazon’s key delivery service.
Home surveillance cameras
According to D.C. police, setting up home surveillance cameras, specifically door cameras, can be huge assets regarding package theft investigations.
SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when
BoxLock
Boxlock contains padlocks that are on boxes that delivery people can put packages in. You can download the app on iOS and Android. You can open the lock via the app, and it enables you to track deliveries from UPS, USPS, FedEx, and Amazon Prime. Drivers can use the app’s built-in scanner to scan and unlock the package that is addressed to them.
Meet in person or at Safe Exchange Zones
The Maryland State Police Department recommends people who order on sites such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist should meet up in public or go to their Safe Exchange Zones. Police suggest developing good relationships with your neighbors and talking to them, so they can keep an eye on your house as packages are being delivered. Also, having your packages shipped to your job, if allowed, can ensure safety from theft.
Use USPS Hold Mail® service
If you're planning on being away for the holidays and you are expecting gifts, USPS Hold Mail® service holds your mail safely at your local post office facility until you return. The post office will hole your item/s up to 30 days. To hold your mail longer or to reroute your mail, you can sign up for a forwarding service. You can also make your request up to 30 days in advance or as early as the next scheduled delivery day.