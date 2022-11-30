5 holiday package theft tips to avoid ruining Christmas

Most of us will buy something online during the holidays, which means the item will be shipped to your home.

Local police have major concerns with the number of package thefts over the holiday season. They're urging D.C. area residents to be careful and send packages to lock boxes if possible.

To make sure you enjoy your holidays and hold onto your gifts, FOX 5 has rounded up a few more tips to ensure the safety of your packages.

Amazon Key allows in-garage and car trunk delivery without the need of signing up for Amazon’s key delivery service.

Home surveillance cameras

According to D.C. police, setting up home surveillance cameras, specifically door cameras, can be huge assets regarding package theft investigations.

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when Expand

Boxlock contains padlocks that are on boxes that delivery people can put packages in. You can download the app on iOS and Android. You can open the lock via the app, and it enables you to track deliveries from UPS, USPS, FedEx, and Amazon Prime. Drivers can use the app’s built-in scanner to scan and unlock the package that is addressed to them.

Meet in person or at Safe Exchange Zones

The Maryland State Police Department recommends people who order on sites such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist should meet up in public or go to their Safe Exchange Zones. Police suggest developing good relationships with your neighbors and talking to them, so they can keep an eye on your house as packages are being delivered. Also, having your packages shipped to your job, if allowed, can ensure safety from theft.

Use USPS Hold Mail® service