4-year-old girl found alone on Laurel street; police unable to determine identity

Authorities are trying to identify a 4-year-old girl who was found alone Wednesday night on a street in Laurel.

Police in Howard County say the child was found walking by herself outside in the 9100 block of All Saints Road around 11 p.m. on November 15.

They say she is safe, but they have not been able to determine her identity or locate any family members. It is unclear where she lives.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to contact police.