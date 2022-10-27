4-year-old boy struck by pickup truck in Northwest DC

A four-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northwest, D.C., according to police.

According to Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. along in the 1100 block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets.

Investigators at the scene learned that the young boy ran out into traffic along V Street and was hit by a pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the truck then took the child and the child's mother to an area hospital after the collision.

The victim remains hospitalized with serious but stable injuries to his pelvis, according to MPD.

Police did not indicate what led up to the collision or why the child ran into the street.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses in the area, and collecting surveillance footage to help piece together what happened.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating.