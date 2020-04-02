4 more coronavirus deaths in Montgomery County; 10 nursing homes reporting cases

Four more people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, Montgomery County officials announced Thursday evening, and 10 different nursing homes say they’ve identified cases as well.

Officials say two men in their 70s, one in his 80s, and another in his 40s were the county’s latest victims of COVID-19.

At this point, six people have died as a result of the virus that has ripped through the greater D.C. region.

In addition, one baby boy has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 10 nursing homes that reported cases on Thursday included:

Althea Woodland in Silver Spring currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19

The Angels Garden in Rockville currently has one confirmed case, a man in his 70s, whose death was one of four reported today

Brighton Gardens in North Bethesda currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19 (previously reported on March 27)

Brooke Grove in Sandy Spring currently has one confirmed case of a resident with COVID-19

Cadia Healthcare in Wheaton currently has one confirmed case of a resident with COVID-19

Fairland Center in Silver Spring currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19 (previously reported on March 27)

Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing in Silver Spring currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19 (previously reported on March 27)

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville has one resident who tested positive for COVID-19

Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda currently has one confirmed case of a resident with COVID-19

Layhill Center in Silver Spring currently has three residents with confirmed cases and one staff member who tested positive

Officials say each of the facilities have enhanced their infection control procedures, including the physical separation of residents, they’re not taking any new people, and group gatherings and activities have been prohibited.

County officials are also expressing their sadness – and saying the most important thing we can all do right now is take the pandemic seriously, while doing everything possible to stop the virus.

