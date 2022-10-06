4 men injured after shooting in Northwest DC

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Four men are hospitalized after being shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, near New York Avenue, around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday.

According to MPD, four men were shot during the incident. Police say all four victims are conscious and breathing at this time, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators say they are looking for a white sedan in connection with the shooting. They have not indicated a possible motive for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department at 50411.

Thursday's shooting comes days after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed along the same block on Sunday.

In August, another shooting with multiple victims happened several blocks away from the scene of Thursday's shooting. That shooting, which happened near 27 O Street, left two people dead and three others hurt.

After that shooting, police indicated that the area is an open-air drug market, where MPD routinely polices the area and makes arrests for narcotics violations.

Police did not indicate if Thursday's shooting is related to the alleged drug market.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.