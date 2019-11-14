4 in custody after Prince George’s County carjacking ends in DC crash, police say

Authorities say four people were taken into custody after an alleged carjacking that began in Prince George's County and ended with a crash in D.C.

The incident happened overnight when officers say the reported carjacking happened in Prince George's County.

The vehicle was reported to have crashed between the 5600 and 5900 block of East Capital Street near the border of the Northeast and Southeast.

Police say the four suffered minor injuries. There were no injuries reported to the victim.

Traffic in the area was delayed during the investigation.