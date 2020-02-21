4 firefighters transported after early morning blaze damages home in Upper Marlboro area of Prince George’s County

Several firefighters were transported early Friday morning after battling a house fire in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in the 10900 block of Dower House Court in Upper Marlboro.

Officials say one firefighter fell through a hole on the first floor but was able to escape without injuries. In total, three firefighters were transported for minor burns and a fourth was transported with non-fire-related medical reasons.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The home was under renovation at the time of the blaze.