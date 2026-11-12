The Brief Four dogs died in an apartment fire Wednesday night in southeast Washington, fire officials said.

Four adults were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Four dogs died in an apartment fire Wednesday night in southeast Washington, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Street.

4 dogs killed in DC apartment fire (DC Fire and EMS Department)

Four adults were displaced by the fire. One man was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, and one firefighter was evaluated at the scene.

Officials said five dogs were pulled from the flames, and four of them died.

The Mayor's Office and the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 4 dogs killed in DC apartment fire (DC Fire and EMS Department)