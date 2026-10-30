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The Brief Four adults and one child were displaced after an apartment fire in southeast Washington. Emergency personnel responded around 12:44 a.m. to visible smoke and flames on Savannah Street. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical issue.



Four adults and one child were displaced after an overnight fire in a three-story apartment building in southeast Washington on Friday.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire around 12:44 a.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival.

The American Red Cross and the D.C. Mayor's Office are providing assistance to the five displaced residents.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical issue.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 4 adults, 1 child displaced after 3-story apartment fire in DC (DC Fire and EMS Department)