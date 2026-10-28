Interior Dept. moves toward November closure of East Potomac Golf Course as court battle intensifies

The Brief The Interior Department acknowledged in a court filing plans to close East Potomac Golf Links on Nov. 15. The document said the Interior Department is developing a plan to convert the property into a championship-level course and will notify the court. A court hearing about the future of the golf course is anticipated in the coming days.



In a new court filing, the Department of the Interior acknowledged in writing for the first time that the Trump administration is working to carry out President Donald Trump’s plan to close East Potomac Golf Links on November 15 to convert it into a championship-level course.

What we know:

The filing stated that the Interior Department is developing a plan to carry out the project and will notify the court. The acknowledgment comes just one day after President Trump posted on Truth Social about the potential November 15 closure date, escalating months of legal battles between golfers, park users, and the administration.

Critics argue the redevelopment is another effort by the president to leave his mark on the nation's capital, and opponents are pushing back in court.

"It is just frankly disgusting that they are trying to do this," said Alex Rosen, founder of Save East Potomac. "It's also disgusting that they are doing this when all we have been arguing is whether there are any merits to this case."

A federal judge has already granted a preliminary injunction requiring 10 business days' notice prior to any closure. The injunction also prohibits the removal or damaging of trees in the park, after an incident weeks ago in which more than 100 trees were removed without notice for a second time.

READ MORE | Judge extends court-ordered block on Trump renovation plans for DC’s East Potomac Golf Course

A court hearing about the future of the golf course is anticipated in the coming days.

Opponents and community members warn that shuttering the grounds could disrupt major area traditions, including the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile and 5K scheduled for April. Some also voiced concerns that transforming the grounds into an elite facility would strip away affordable public recreation and turn it into an exclusive destination for the wealthy.

Local golfers shared their frustrations over the potential loss of accessible public space.

What they're saying:

"Give something to people that they can afford... anyone can come here," said golfer Jacob Fisher. "You have cyclists out there, you have mini golfers, you got runners, you have people who want to come out here and whack golf balls [after] work... leave it alone."

"I don't want to pay a whole bunch of money to go to a country club when I have such a beautiful park right here," said golfer Grace Conrad. "There aren't any other free golf classes accessible to me."

The coalition fighting the administration's redevelopment plans continues to organize opposition as the legal review continues.

FOX 5 sent a request for clarification to the Department of the Interior regarding the prospective November 15 shutdown and is awaiting a response.

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