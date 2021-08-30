3rd Street Tunnel reopens to traffic following week of water main break closures

The 3rd Street Tunnel has reopened to traffic following a week of closures related to a water main break.

Tunnel closures began during the early morning hours of August 23 when a broken water main flooded the roadway inside of the tunnel.

Crews temporarily shut down water service to parts of the area around the tunnel while the break was isolated and repairs were made.

After the main was repaired, road crews finished work to the roadway. All lanes reopened late Sunday night.