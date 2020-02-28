3rd person meets criteria for testing for coronavirus in Maryland, says MD Department of Health

The Maryland Department of Health says a third person in the state has met the criteria for testing for the coronavirus.

According to the MDH, two of the three traveled internationally. No additional information is known about the third case.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is submitting a $10 million supplemental budget to help make preparations for the new coronavirus disease.

Hogan says the $10 million is just precautionary because it's believed the state will need additional money to pay for preparations.

The governor says all levels of government are working together to take precautions to respond to potential threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.