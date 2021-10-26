Expand / Collapse search

34th Annual High Heel Race set for tonight in Dupont Circle

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - The High Heel Race will return to D.C.’s Dupont Circle tonight with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event – hosted by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs – is open to the public.

Anyone who wants to cheer on the participants in the area of 17th Street, Northwest is invited to attend.

The unique event is held annually on the Tuesday before Halloween.

The race itself will begin at 9 p.m.

Tucker Barnes straps up for 34th Annual High Heel Race

Tuesday is the 34th Annual High Heel Race in Dupont Circle and FOX 5's Tucker Barnes is testing out his skills on Good Day DC!


 