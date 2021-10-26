34th Annual High Heel Race set for tonight in Dupont Circle

The High Heel Race will return to D.C.’s Dupont Circle tonight with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event – hosted by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs – is open to the public.

Anyone who wants to cheer on the participants in the area of 17th Street, Northwest is invited to attend.

The unique event is held annually on the Tuesday before Halloween.

The race itself will begin at 9 p.m.

