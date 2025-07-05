3-year-old girl critically injured in Southeast DC shooting

A 3-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a parked car with her family members, police say.

What we know:

Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

A 3-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body, and was taken to the hospital. She is currently receiving treatment for critical injuries.

Police say at least one suspect began firing in the block, hitting a parked car where the girl was sitting inside with her family.

"We are praying for this young child, and we thank the medical professionals who are currently treating her," said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. "No family should have to experience this heartbreak – not here, not anywhere – and that’s why we work hard to remove illegal firearms from our community. We have a team of detectives on this case, following up on every lead, and we encourage anyone with any information to contact us immediately."

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.