3 undocumented immigrants among 9 men arrested in Fairfax County child exploitation bust: DHS

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The Brief Three of nine men arrested in a child exploitation bust are in the country illegally. The three undocumented immigrants were released on bond following solicitation charges. DHS said detainers were issued for the three suspects.



Three of the nine men who were arrested in an undercover child exploitation operation in Fairfax County are in the U.S. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed.

What we know:

According to police, seven of the suspects were released on bond after being arrested in the operation which was aimed at finding suspects who were using online platforms to initiate sexually explicit conversations with minors.

READ MORE | 9 men arrested in undercover Fairfax County child exploitation operation

The three men who are in the country illegally were among those released on bond, according to police records.

Reyben Sanchez Hernandez, 21, was charged with solicitation of a minor, procuring a minor for prostitution and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $3,000 bond, police said.

According to DHS, a detainer was placed for Sanchez Hernandez, a Salvadoran native, on July 29. He allegedly entered the U.S. illegally in September 2013 and was arrested by Border Patrol near the Rio Grande Valley. He was released in October 2013.

Wilmer Aguilar Cruz, 28, was also arrested in the operation and charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties with a minor. He was released on $3,000 bond, according to police.

DHS issued a detainer for Aguilar Cruz on July 31, officials said. The Salvadoran native was arrested in Prince William County in April 2019 for making threats. He was arrested by ICE days later before he was released in August 2019. According to DHS, Aguilar Cruz was arrested by Border Patrol in December 2012 near Hidalgo, Texas, and was released weeks later.

Henry Flores Herrera, 39, was charged with solicitation of a minor for prostitution and released on $5,000 bond in the Virginia bust, police said.

DHS said a detainer was issued for Flores Herrera on July 17. His criminal history includes driving under the influence and a traffic offense, officials said.

What they're saying:

"The safest way to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets is by lodging arrest detainers," DHS said in a statement. "Because sanctuary jurisdictions refuse to work with ICE law enforcement, criminal illegal aliens are released from jails into American communities to perpetuate more crimes."

A spokesperson for the agency went on to urge Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to turn over undocumented immigrants to ICE.