1 hurt after 2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-495 in Prince George’s
LANDOVER, Md. - One person was injured after two tractor‑trailers, one hauling thousands of pounds of garbage, were involved in a crash early Thursday on I‑495 in Prince George’s County.
3 tractor-trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s
What we know:
The multi‑vehicle crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near MD‑202. The right lane is getting by, and delays stretch nearly an hour from MD‑450.
3 tractor trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s
Maryland State Highway Administration officials confirmed one of the tractor‑trailers was carrying 10,000 pounds of garbage.
The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said one person was transported with serious but not life threatening injuries.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Highway Administration.