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1 hurt after 2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

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Updated August 20, 2026 9:21 AM EDT Published August 20, 2026 7:08 AM EDT
1 hurt after 2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-495 in Prince George’s
1 hurt after 2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

1 hurt after 2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

One person was injured after two tractor trailers, one hauling thousands of pounds of garbage, were involved in a crash early Thursday on I 495 in Prince George’s County.

The Brief

    • Two tractor‑trailers, including one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I‑495.
    • Right lane gets by near MD‑202 with nearly an hour of delays from MD‑450.
    • One person is transported with serious but not life‑threatening injuries.

LANDOVER, Md. - One person was injured after two tractor‑trailers, one hauling thousands of pounds of garbage, were involved in a crash early Thursday on I‑495 in Prince George’s County.

3 tractor trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s
3 tractor trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

3 tractor trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

Three tractor‑trailers, one hauling thousands of pounds of garbage, were involved in a crash early Thursday on I‑495 in Prince George’s County.

3 tractor-trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

What we know:

The multi‑vehicle crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near MD‑202. The right lane is getting by, and delays stretch nearly an hour from MD‑450.

 3 tractor trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

Maryland State Highway Administration officials confirmed one of the tractor‑trailers was carrying 10,000 pounds of garbage. 

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said one person was transported with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Highway Administration.

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