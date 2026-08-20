1 hurt after 2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

The Brief Two tractor‑trailers, including one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I‑495. Right lane gets by near MD‑202 with nearly an hour of delays from MD‑450. One person is transported with serious but not life‑threatening injuries.



One person was injured after two tractor‑trailers, one hauling thousands of pounds of garbage, were involved in a crash early Thursday on I‑495 in Prince George’s County.

3 tractor-trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

What we know:

The multi‑vehicle crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near MD‑202. The right lane is getting by, and delays stretch nearly an hour from MD‑450.

3 tractor trailers, one hauling 10,000 pounds of garbage, crash on I-495 in Prince George’s

Maryland State Highway Administration officials confirmed one of the tractor‑trailers was carrying 10,000 pounds of garbage.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said one person was transported with serious but not life threatening injuries.