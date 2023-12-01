3 suspects brandish weapon, forcibly enters victim's home, and assault 2 victim's in McLean: police

Police have charged two suspects in connection to a Monday morning robbery in McLean and continue to search for a third.

2 suspects arrested after home robbery

Police responded to a burglary in the area of the 1300 block of Spring Hill Road at 5:45 a.m. on November 27. Three suspects forcibly entered the victim’s residence, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The men assaulted two victims inside the home then ran from the residence. One victim was taken to the hospital for injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police say with assistance from a helicopter and K9, one of the suspects was spotted concealing himself by laying on the ground. Officers arrested 32-year-old Jaquan Ross, of Lorton on scene. He was charged with three counts of abduction, three counts of robbery, burglary, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police identified 24-year-old Elijah Thomas, of Dumfries, as one of the men involved. Thomas was charged with three counts of abduction, three counts of robbery, burglary, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men are being held without bond.

This incident was not a random act. Detectives are continuing to investigate to identify the third man involved.