A late-night shooting in northeast Washington has left three people hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Benning Road.

D.C. police say the three victims, all men, were conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ 3 shot in northeast DC; police issue lookout for dark colored sedan

Investigators released images of a dark-colored sedan they say is connected with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.