3 shooting suspects flee police on foot after shooting at 2 victims in vehicle: police

Three suspects fled Hagerstown police officers on foot following a suspected shooting in Maryland.

According to police, two suspects were quickly apprehended in the area of South Mulberry Street on Monday, September 16th, at approximately 7:09 p.m. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the area of 34 North Cannon Avenue (CVS) for shots fired.

Two of the suspects involved have been identified as Micah Curtis,18, of Hagerstown and Davon Alfonzo Griffin,18, of Hagerstown.

Hagerstown shooting suspects

Officers were able to locate two handguns that were discarded by two of the suspects during the foot pursuit. Officers identified two victims from the incident and determined their vehicle had been struck by gunfire. A search warrant was executed in the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 17 and Franck Diffo-Simmo,18, of Hagerstown, was taken into custody.



Curtis, Griffin, and Diffo-Simmo have been charged with attempted murder and various handgun violations. They are currently awaiting an initial appearance at the Washington County Detention Center.

