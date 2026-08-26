3 Secret Service officials placed on administrative leave pending investigation

The Brief Three officials placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Reason unclear as Office of Professional Responsibility begins its inquiry. Agency scrutiny follows recent security incidents involving Trump and other protectees.



Three U.S. Secret Service officials were placed on administrative leave Tuesday, pending an investigation by the agency’s professional standards office.

The officials were working in non‑law‑enforcement roles and are being reviewed for potential misconduct, though the reason for the action remains unclear as the Office of Professional Responsibility begins its inquiry.

The agency has faced heightened scrutiny as President Donald Trump has been the subject of at least three assassination plots in the past two years. In April, police said an armed man breached security at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which Trump attended.

The Secret Service has also drawn attention after other recent incidents.

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The Justice Department last month subpoenaed New York Times journalists over reporting on security concerns involving the new, Qatari‑gifted Air Force One. The subpoenas were later withdrawn after The Times reported Trump was urged to leave Turkey on the older Air Force One at the Secret Service’s urging.

Earlier this month, Trump acknowledged he slipped away from Air Force One while departing Turkey because the Secret Service and military wanted him on a different plane due to concerns he was being targeted for assassination by Iran. He confirmed the account after The Washington Post reported he took part in the ruse, with staff, agents and journalists flying on the older aircraft while he was moved to an alternate military plane.

Last month, the Secret Service also confirmed that an agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s detail is under investigation over allegations tied to a suspected news leak. The inquiry followed a July MS NOW report describing agents’ frustration with last‑minute travel requests from Vance and his family.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officer assigned to the Special Operations Division K-9 Unit patrols outside the perimeter of the White House as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. President Dona Expand

The following statement is from a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson:

Three non-law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Secret Service have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into potential misconduct. Per policy, this incident is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility. We are unable to comment further at this time.

The U.S. Secret Service is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in fulfilling our zero-fail mission of protecting the President and other high-level government officials. Our critical work demands that our workforce maintain an unwavering commitment to duty, honesty, and courage in all aspects of their jobs. We will continue to pursue the level of excellence that is worthy of the mission which has been entrusted to us by the American people.