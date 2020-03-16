3 pop-up food pantries to open Tuesday in Prince George's County amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Three pop-up food pantries will open Tuesday in Prince George's County in an effort to help those in need following the shutdown of most businesses in Maryland during the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has partnered with the Capital Area Foodbank to open the pantries in three Giant parking lots throughout the county on March 17.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The pantries will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6000 Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, 10480 Campus Way South in Largo, and 7074 Allentown Road in Camp Springs.

"These pantries are for those who cannot afford to buy adequate food, and who would ordinarily seek help from a food pantry," Prince George's County Fire and EMS tweeted Monday.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that all bars, restaurants, and movie theaters were to close at 5 p.m. throughout the state in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.