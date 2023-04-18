3 Montgomery County elementary school students hospitalized after ingesting controlled substance

Authorities in Montgomery County say three Rockville elementary school students were hospitalized after they allegedly ingested controlled substances.

Police say they responded to College Gardens Elementary School in the 1700 block of Yale Place Monday after the three students became sick.

Detectives believe the students found a container of blue items they believed to be candy. The students, all seven-years-old, ingested the items and then spit them out.

Officers say the children started to feel dizzy, and all went to the school nurse who called 911. The students were transported to local hospitals as a precaution.

None of the items were recovered, and detectives say they are unsure of exactly what the students consumed. Based on the toxicology tests of some of the victims, investigators believe that they have ingested a methamphetamine related drug, such as Adderall or MDMA (ecstasy or Molly).

"I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. "I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances."

All of the students have been discharged from the hospital and are home with their parents.