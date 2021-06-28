3 children under age of 3 found dead in East Los Angeles; their mother identified as person of interest

An East Los Angeles community is in mourning after three young children were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, two young boys and a little girl – all under the age of three – were found unresponsive in a bedroom at the home. All three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the children appeared to have suffered physical trauma, LASD said.

Neighbor Victor Ohm used to see the children play outside in the yard whenever he went outside to get groceries.

"It's heartbreaking," Ohm said. "They were happy kids."

The children's 28-year-old mother was taken into custody as the person of interest and is speaking with deputies.

LASD says there were no known prior calls to this home. Officials have not ruled out the young children's death as accidental as of late Monday night.