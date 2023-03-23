3 hurt after minivan crashes into school bus in Montgomery County

A driver and two others were hospitalized after a minivan crashed into a school bus Thursday on a highway in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say fire crews responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. on Midcounty Highway near Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg. The crash happened not far from Shady Grove Middle School.

(PHOTO: @mcfrsPIO)

Authorities say a minivan rear-ended a school causing the minivan driver to become trapped inside their vehicle. Police tell FOX 5 that there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital in the critical condition. It took about 30 firefighters to help rescue the driver from their vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (PHOTO: @mcfrsPIO)

Two other adults were also taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Investigators did not indicate which vehicle those adults were passengers in.

The crash remains under investigation.