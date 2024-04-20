Expand / Collapse search

3 Greenbelt shooting victims released from hospital, suspect remains at large

Published  April 20, 2024 3:35pm EDT
Prince George's County
Authorities share details about senior skip day shooting in Greenbelt that left 5 teens injured

Shots rang out at a Greenbelt park Thursday, and authorities say 5 teens were shot. Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said there were at least 5-600 high schoolers when officers arrived at the park where the shooting happened.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Three teenagers have been released from the hospital following a shooting at Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday that left five suffering from gunshot injuries. 

Officials say one victim who was listed in critical condition has been upgraded to stable condition. No word on potential suspects involved in this incident. 

