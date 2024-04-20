3 Greenbelt shooting victims released from hospital, suspect remains at large

Three teenagers have been released from the hospital following a shooting at Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday that left five suffering from gunshot injuries.

Officials say one victim who was listed in critical condition has been upgraded to stable condition. No word on potential suspects involved in this incident.

Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers stated that there were at least 500 to 600 high schoolers present when officers arrived at the park.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are urging students who attended the event, which was promoted on social media, to reach out with any information regarding the shooting.