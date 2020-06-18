3 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Howard County, police say

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Howard County Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle traveling on northbound I-95 just past Exit 41A struck a tree at around 3:40 p.m.

All three people inside the vehicle died in the crash, police say.

All four lanes on I-95 at MD-175 and Waterloo Road are closed at this time.