3 dead after man shoots and kills wife, neighbor and later himself, authorities say

Authorities in Carroll County say three people are dead after a man shot and killed his wife, a neighbor and then himself.

Deputies were called to a home on Bennett Branch Road in Mt. Airy Thursday just before 3 p.m. for the reports of the shootings. Investigators believe 35-year-old Joseph Zujkowski used a rifle to shoot his wife, 36-year-old Heather Zujkowski, inside of the home. She died on the scene. Police say Zujkowski also shot 18-year-old Noah Homayouni, a neighbor who was outside when the shooting began. Homayouni was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a nearby yard and died while being transported to a hospital.

Investigators say Zujkowski fled the scene. Officers were able to contact him by phone as he was returning to his residence in Gaithersburg. Authorities say Zujkowski shot and killed himself at that location upon their arrival.

Joseph and Heather had three children between the ages of five and 12 years old. None of them were injured in the shootings and are now in the care of family and friends. According to investigators, the two were separated and a protective order naming Joseph as the defendant expired in January of this year. Police say the motive for shooting Homayouni is not yet known.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-386-2571.