3 dead, 5 children hospitalized in East Baltimore rowhome fire

Authorities say three people have been killed and six others – including five children – have been hospitalized after a fire in an East Baltimore rownhome.

Baltimore Fire / Twitter

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Patterson Park Avenue.

Fire officials say the home was equipped with working smoke alarms. The cause of the fire is under investigation.