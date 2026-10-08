3 charged after robbery attempt during gun sale leads to shooting in Culpeper

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The Brief Three men face felony charges after an attempted robbery during a gun sale led to a shooting in Culpeper County. Two men were flown to trauma centers with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following the encounter in a Rogers Road parking lot. Investigators recovered two firearms, including a 3D-printed "ghost gun," and emphasized the meeting was not a random act.



Three men are facing felony charges after an attempted robbery during a gun transaction ended in a shooting in Culpeper County on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 7 to reports of a disturbance and shooting in a commercial parking lot along the 16100 block of Rogers Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and applied a tourniquet before emergency medical crews flew him to a trauma center. A second man with gunshot wounds drove himself to UVA Culpeper Medical Center before also being flown to a trauma center. A third person left the scene. Authorities stated that neither man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators determined that two of the men met in the parking lot to conduct a firearm sale when a third man attempted to rob the seller. Shots were fired, and one of the men was subsequently assaulted by the other two.

Deputies located all vehicles involved and recovered two firearms, including a handgun featuring a 3D-printed lower receiver, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun."

Three people have been charged, though formal arrests remain pending due to their hospitalization:

Dominick Isaiah Coles, 21, of Bealeton: Malicious Wounding (felony)

Darion Jesse Robinson, 18, of Culpeper: Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm (felony)

Jaquaris Williams, 18, of Culpeper: Robbery by Threat, Intimidation or Other Means (felony)

What they're saying:

Culpeper County Sheriff Timothy W. Chilton highlighted the severe danger the incident posed to bystanders in the surrounding area.

"Gunfire in a business parking lot over an illegal gun sale and a set up robbery, with a church next door holding bible study and children’s gym classes, put a lot of people at risk," Chilton said in a statement. "This kind of violence has no place in Culpeper County."

Captain Jason Deal, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, confirmed that those involved were acquainted prior to the shooting.

"This was not a random act. The people involved knew each other and met for a reason," Deal said.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges possible. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Russell Mullins at the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office at 540-727-7520 or via email at tips@culpepercounty.gov.