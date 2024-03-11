27-year-old man charged after guns, drugs, ammunition found in 3 Reston-area homes: police

A Reston man is facing several charges after Fairfax County police seized guns, ammunition and drugs from three homes in the area.

Police began investigating in February after they received information about a juvenile suspect who was suspected of selling narcotics and believed to be in possession of illegal guns.

On Friday, March 8, detectives executed a search warrant on the juvenile’s home in the 1500 block of Cypress Point Circle, an apartment in 11201 Reston Station Boulevard, and a residence in the 1500 block of Scandia Circle, all in Reston.

In the juvenile’s home on Cypress Point Circle, detectives recovered a 9mm rifle, a handgun, ammunition, suspected Schedule I/II narcotics and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

The second search warrant was conducted at an apartment on Reston Station Boulevard that belongs to 27-year-old Timothy Dailey. There, detectives discovered 36 pounds of marijuana, 880+ suspected THC vape cartridges, 160+ suspected THC edibles, 690+ suspected Adderall pills and further evidence of narcotics distribution.

The third search warrant was carried out at a home in the 1500 block of Scandia Circle that also belongs to Dailey. At that home, detectives found 1000+ suspected THC vape cartridges, suspected THC oil, marijuana seeds and further evidence of narcotics distribution.

Dailey was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I/II Narcotics and four counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He is being held on no bond.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call 703-246-7800.