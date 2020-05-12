26-year-old released after overnight deadly shooting in White Oak

A 26-year-old who was taken into custody after a deadly shooting in White Oak Monday night has been released, according to Montgomery County police.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to the residence on February Circle after the 26-year-old reported the shooting.

When they arrived, police talked to the man through 911.

After he left the building, police said he had multiple visible injuries.

Police found the 21-year-old victim – Marcus Ahmed Jordan of Georgia – as they searched the residence.

Investigators believe Jordan was staying with a family member when the pair got into a fight.

As the incident escalated, the 26-year-old shot Jordan.

Police released the man based on the evidence they gathered at the scene and after consulting with the State’s Attorney’s office.

They did not specify what information prompted them to release.

They are still investigating the case.

If you have any information that might help police, call (240) 773-5070.