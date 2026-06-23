$25K reward offered in killing of 18 year old DC woman in Prince George’s County

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing of 18‑year‑old Daijah Cherry of Washington, D.C.

Police responded around 11 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Doewood Lane in Capitol Heights, where they found Cherry suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

Information on a GoFundMe page said Cherry was a recent graduate and "was loved by her family and friends."

Investigators are working to identify the suspect or suspects and determine a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301‑516‑2512.