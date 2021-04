Authorities say a man is dead after a call for a shooting in Montgomery County.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Ethel Rose Way in Boyds.

Officers say they found a 23-year-old man from Clarksburg with trauma to his upper body dead at the scene. Detectives say they do not believe this was a random crime.