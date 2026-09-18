21-year-old man dies after crashing into parked tractor-trailer in Bristow

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The Brief Sayed Mohammad Hamed Shams, 21, of Manassas Park, died after a crash on Sept. 17 in Bristow. Investigators say Shams lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle across double yellow lines. The car left the road and crashed into an unoccupied tractor-trailer, and police believe speed was a factor.



A 21-year-old man from Manassas Park died after losing control of his car and crashing into a parked tractor-trailer in Prince William County on Sept. 17.

What we know:

Prince William County police responded to the area of Hansen Farm Road and Wellingford Road in Bristow around 2:44 p.m. Detectives say the driver of a 2022 Toyota Corolla was heading north on Hansen Farm Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle that was turning right onto Wellingford Road.

The driver crossed the double yellow center lines, lost control of the car, and went off the road. The Corolla then crashed into a parked, unoccupied tractor-trailer.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as 21-year-old Sayed Mohammad Hamed Shams. Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

What's next:

Prince William County police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.